Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 57,407 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 370,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 2,224,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,250,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.