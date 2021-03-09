BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKU. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

