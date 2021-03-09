Barclays PLC Buys 31,939 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $73,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $6.66 on Monday, hitting $408.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,342. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

