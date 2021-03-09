Barclays PLC Buys 607,009 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Realty Income worth $63,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.39. 17,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $76.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

