Barclays PLC Has $28.95 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

