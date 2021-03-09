Barclays PLC Purchases 562,320 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16,112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,320 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,995. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

