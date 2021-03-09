Barclays PLC Sells 16,079 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $34,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $168.57.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.