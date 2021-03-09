Barclays PLC Sells 518,971 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 518,971 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $43,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,248. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

