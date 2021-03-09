Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

