Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.59 ($86.58).

BMW opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

