Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 183,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 943,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

