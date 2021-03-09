Berenberg Bank Increases Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 510

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PETS. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON:PETS traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 378.20 ($4.94). 970,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.09. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.