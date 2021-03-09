Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.

BRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Berry by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 1,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $460.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

