B&G Foods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

BGS stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

