BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $1.15 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

