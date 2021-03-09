Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded up $27.39 on Monday, hitting $1,359.67. 6,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,651. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,473.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

