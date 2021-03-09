Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.04 on Monday, hitting $2,090.03. 44,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

