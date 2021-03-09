Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.36. 463,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

