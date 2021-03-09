Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 359,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,062. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

