bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $60.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00541599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.98 or 0.00532806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076999 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.