Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $528.15 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $30.16 or 0.00055272 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $528.15 million and approximately $50.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00246062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00094061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

