Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Reaches $147,506.98

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $147,506.98 and $264.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.