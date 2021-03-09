BitDegree (BDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $934.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market cap of $556,396.17 and $934.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00790794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

