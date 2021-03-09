BitMax Token (BTMX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.54 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $549.79 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BTMX is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

