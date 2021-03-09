Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$208.54 million and a P/E ratio of -59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.60.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.