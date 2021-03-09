BLAST Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. BLAST has a total market cap of $26,110.12 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006626 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,647,460 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

