Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 514.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLNK traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $30.97. 116,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,412,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

