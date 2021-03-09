Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 31,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 19,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit