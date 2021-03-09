Boingo Wireless (WIFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
- 3/4/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/1/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
WIFI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
