Boingo Wireless (WIFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/8/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/5/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/4/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/1/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

WIFI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

