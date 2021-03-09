Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $31.62 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

