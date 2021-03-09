Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $31.62 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit