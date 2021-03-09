Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,550.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,368.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,986.38. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

