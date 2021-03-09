BoostCoin (BOST) Price Reaches $0.0005

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $6,467.33 and $3.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00018589 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

