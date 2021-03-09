Boosted Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $169,800.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $60.74 or 0.00112047 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.64 million and $169,800.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.