BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

BPMP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 341,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,855. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

