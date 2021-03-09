Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 2,431 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.39. 253,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

