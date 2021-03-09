Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,010. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

