Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.41.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.73 on Monday, reaching $437.41. 81,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.