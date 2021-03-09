Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

RLI stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. RLI’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

