Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.62 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.44. 51,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,375. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

