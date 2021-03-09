Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352,711. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

