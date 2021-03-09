Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 580 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,979,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262,387. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

