Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

