Breakline Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

