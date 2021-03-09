Breakline Capital LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $204.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

