Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,156. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $861.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
