Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,156. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $861.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 253.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 119,095 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.