Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.