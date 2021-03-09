Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.07. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,349. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,886. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

