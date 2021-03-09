Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.55. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

