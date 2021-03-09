Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

EGHT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,695. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $25,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

