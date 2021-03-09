Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,929. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

